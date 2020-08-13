Religious calendars

13 August 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

Righteous Eudocimus of Cappadocia

Saint Eudocimus was from Cappadocia, the son of pious and most illustrious parents, patricians in rank. He especially cultivated chastity and mercy, the one by never meeting a gaze of a woman, the other by cheerfully providing the needs of the poor. When he was made military commander of Cappadocia he continued in his righteous ways showing mercy and uprightness in all his dealings. Having so lived in piety, quite and without ostentation, he was called from this live at the age of 33, about the year of 840, during the reign of the Iconoclast Theophilus. Not long after his burial, his grave became a fountain of unending miracles, as God revealed the virtue that Eudocimus had striven to hide; when his grave was later opened, his body was found incorrupt. His holy relics were translated to Constantinople.

Catholic Calendar

Hippolytus

Third century Roman soldier assigned to guard Christian prisoners. Converted by them to the faith. Martyred for assisting at the burial of some his martyred charges. Died strapped to two wild horses who were then turned loose to drag him to death; collected body fragments buried along the Via Tiburtina in Rome, Italy.