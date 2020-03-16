Religious calendars

16 March 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyrs Eutropius, Cleonicus and Basiliscus

They were comrades of St Theodore the Tyro. When glorious Theodore gloriously laid down his life, they remained behind in prison, and were not condemned for a long time because of the courage of the imperial governor of the town of Amasea. When a new governor arrived, more inhuman than his predecessor, he ordered these three to be brought before him. All three were young men; Eutropius and Cleonicus were brothers and Basiliscus a kinsman of Theodore’s. But all three were, through their brotherly love, as blood-brothers. And they therefore said to the governor: ‘As the Holy Trinity is indivisible, so are we indivisible in faith and inseparable in love.’ All flattery on the governor’s part was in vain, as were all his efforts to bribe Eutropius. He first invited him to dine with him, which Eutropius refused with a quotation from the Psalms: `Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsels of the ungodly’, after which he offered him vast wealth – 150 liters of silver – which Eutropius likewise refused, reminding the governor that Judas lost his soul for silver. After all these attempts, followed by interrogation and torture, the first two were condemned to be crucified, for which they gave thanks to Christ that He had counted them worthy to die the death He had died; and the third, Basilicas, was beheaded. They all entered into the Kingdom of joy, where their commander, Theodore, was waiting for them, glorified before Christ the Lord and Victor. They suffered with honor in 308.

Catholic Calendar

St. Hilary and Tatian

Bishop of Aquileia. Martyred with Saint Tatian, Saint Felix, Saint Largus and Saint Denis in the persecution of Numerian. Tatian was a deacon and the others laymen. They were beheaded.