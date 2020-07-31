Religious calendars

31 July 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyr Emilian

During the reign of Julian the Apostate, in the Thracian town of Dorostolon, lived a young man, Emilian, a servant of the mayor of the town. When the apostate emperor began to destroy Christianity throughout the realm of the Roman Empire by fire and sword and, when the emperor’s representative came to Dorostolon to kill the Christians, he did not find a single one. Rejoicing at this, he sponsored a great banquet for the citizens of Dorostolon and ordered sacrifices to be offered to the idols and rejoicing ensued throughout the entire town, day and night. That night, St. Emilian entered the pagan temples, markets and the streets of the town and smashed all of the idols with a sledgehammer. The next day there was terror in the city. Everyone sought the destroyer of his or her gods. A peasant was passing by the temple that morning and was seized. Emilian, seeing that an innocent man would suffer, said to himself: “If I conceal my works, what benefit would I receive from that which I did? Before God, will I not be found as the murderer of this innocent man?” Therefore, he appeared before the emperor’s legate and admitted all. The enraged legate asked Emilian, who had prompted you to do this? The martyr of Christ replied: “God and my soul ordered me to destroy those lifeless pillars which you call gods.” The judge then ordered that Emilian be flogged and, after flogging and other tortures, ordered him to be buried alive. Thus ended the earthly life of St. Emilian and he was received into the heavenly life on July 18, 362 AD.

Catholic Calendar

St. Ignatius Loyola

St. Ignatius was born in the family castle in Spain, the youngest of 13 children, and was called Iсigo. When he was old enough, he became a page, and then a soldier of Spain to fight against the French. A cannon ball and a series of bad operations ended his military career in 1521. While St. Ignatius recovered, he read the lives of the saints, and decided to dedicate himself to becoming a soldier of the Catholic Faith. Soon after he experienced visions, but a year later suffered a trial of fears and scruples, driving him almost to despair. Out of this experience he wrote his famous “Spiritual Exercises”. After traveling and studying in different schools, he finished in Paris, where he received his degree at the age of 43. Many first hated St. Ignatius because of his humble Lifestyle. Despite this, he attracted several followers at the university, including St. Francis Xavier, and soon started his order called The Society of Jesus, or Jesuits. There are 38 members of the Society of Jesus who have been declared Blessed, and 38 who have been canonised as saints. He died at the age of 65.

Islamic Calendar

Muslims in the country are celebrating Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. The celebrations begin with the morning sabah-namaz prayer and follow with the bayram-namaz prayers. The three-day celebration also traditionally includes the sacrificial slaughtering of animals. The holiday marks the day when the Quran was completed. The faithful exchange wishes for peace and well-being, and visit their relatives and neighbors. This holiday also marks the high point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca.