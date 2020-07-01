Religious calendars

1 July 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyr Leontius

A Roman military commander in Tripoli in Phoenicia in the reign of the Emperor Vespasian, he was born in Yelada, `of great physical stature, powerful, strong and bold in battle’. The imperial governor, Hadrian, sent a military detachment to seize Leontius, Hadrian being a fierce adversary and persecutor of Christians. The commander of the detachment, Hypatius, fell ill on the way with a grave fever and the unit had therefore to slow its pace. One night an angel of the Lord appeared to Hypatius and said to him: `If you desire to be healed, you and your soldiers must cry to heaven three times: “O God of Leontius, help me!” ‘. Hypatius told his companions about this vision, and they all shouted together as the angel had instructed him, and Hypatius was immediately healed. This miracle amazed them all, and especially a certain Theodulus. Then Hypatius and Theodulus went on ahead of the other soldiers to find Leontius. Leontius received them courteously and offered them refreshment. When he had expounded his faith in Christ, their hearts began to burn with love towards the Lord, and a bright cloud descended upon Hypatius and Theodulus, shedding dew over them. In this way the Holy Spirit of God Himself baptised these two converted souls while St Leontius spoke the words: `In the name of the All-holy Trinity; Father, Son and Holy Spirit.’ The evil Hadrian discovered that Hypatius and Theodulus had become Christians and ordered that they be beaten without mercy and then beheaded with an axe. In this manner Leontius’s spiritual children died. Then Hadrian ordered a most cruel torture for Leontius, but Leontius remained unwavering in his faith. His entire body was covered with wounds, but he prayed to God unceasingly to remain with him. In the midst of these most vicious torments, an angel of the Lord appeared to comfort and encourages him. At last they threw the martyr onto the ground and flogged him until he gave his soul to God. A certain Notarius, who recorded all that he saw on tablets and placed them in the martyr’s grave, witnessed Leontius’s sufferings. St Leontius suffered with honour in the year 73.

Catholic Calendar

Fratel Muziano Maria

Fratel Muziano Maria (Luigi Giuseppe Wiaux) that the Church today elevates between Knows to you, is born 20 March 1841 to Mellet in Belgium and comes christened the same day. Receipt from the parents a deeply Christian education, testified from examples, becomes he soon same model for the companions, particularly for its devotion to the Virgin. Completed the studies of obligation, it passes in the workshop of the father, the fabbro of Mellet, but little months after the Getlteman it calls it to one life consecrated to its service. To fifteen years, in fact, the 7 you open them 1856, enters in the novitiate of the Siblings of the Christian Schools. In the festivity of the Visitation it receives, with the religious dress, the name of Fratel Muziano Maria. Field of its first catechistico and didactic apostolate is one class of children to Chimay; standard therefore for, a year to Brussels. In 1859 religious obedience it transfers it to the college of Malonne: it remains to you until death, in 1917.