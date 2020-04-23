Relaxed curfew, new measures proposed: minister

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – All restrictive coronavirus measures have produced excellent results. They must be enforced until we’re completely sure the situation is under control and the outbreak has passed its peak. The latest estimates, however, show that we can relax some movement restrictions if we strengthen measures aimed at protecting the health of individuals. Thus, the Health Ministry and the Committee for Infectious Diseases have submitted to the government a proposal to revise movement restrictions and implement new measures to protect public health, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday during an online press conference.

These combined measures will allow people to move more freely, while at the same time make wearing protective gear for individuals on the move mandatory.

“We have proposed that the curfew start every weekday at 19:00, instead of at 16:00. This will give people a few extra hours to do their chores and go grocery shopping. Additionally, the proposal outlines a revised curfew for people over the age of 67, who should now be allowed to go outside between 8:00 and 12:00, instead of between 10:00 and 12:00, while people under the age of 18 should be able to go out between 13:00 and 16:00. Regarding the weekend lockdown, we propose that curfew starts Saturday at 13:00 and lasts until Monday at 05:00. Group gatherings and social distancing measures remain in force,” Filipche said.

While some measures will be relaxed, new ones, aimed at protecting the health of individuals, will be imposed. People will be required to wear protective face coverings when visiting indoor public spaces, as well as outside in situations when it’s impossible to maintain a safe distance from others.

“Citizens should wear protective coverings when frequenting crowded indoor public spaces, such as supermarkets, banks, post offices, healthcare facilities, etc. Additionally, they must wear protective coverings outside in situations when they can’t maintain a two-meter distance from others, like at green markets. Exempted from this measure are those who wear protective gear in their line of work, people out in their own yards, as well as those who ride bikes or work out outside alone, family members walking outside or riding inside the same vehicle, and maintain at least a two-meter distance from others,” Filipche said.

Companies, the Minister underlined, will be required to supply employees with protective gear and ban customers and visitors from entering the place of business without wearing an appropriate face covering.

He added that the term protective face covering indicates any type of disposable or reusable face mask, a scarf or bandana, that covers the nose and mouth, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Filipche underlined at the press conference that seven new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, of which three in Tetovo, and two each in Kumanovo and Kochani.

He added that 70-year-old man from the village of Labunishta, who was admitted for hospital treatment with severe symptoms on April 8, and put on ventilators, has died at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje.

Meanwhile, the Minister pointed out, 24 patients have recovered after home treatment, of which 4 from Skopje, 4 from Debar, 1 from Strumica, 1 from Kumanovo, 3 from Shtip, 3 from Prilep, 5 from Kochani, and 3 from Tetovo.

“The total tally of COVID-19 patients in North Macedonia is now 1,231, of which 951 are active cases. A total of 60 patients are being treated at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. 18 of them need oxygen support and four have been put on ventilators. 45 patients are being treated at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. Seven of them show severe symptoms, and five have been put on ventilators. Patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals throughout the country are in stable condition,” Filipche said.