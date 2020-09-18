Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka won’t play French Open

Paris, 18 September 2002 (dpa/MIA) — Naomi Osaka, the tennis world number three fresh from being crowned US Open champion a second time, is not going to play the French Open set to start in Paris later in September.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” Osaka said in a message posted on Twitter.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay – these two tournaments came too close to each other for me at this time,” she added.

On Saturday, Osaka defeated Belarusian Victoria Azarenka to lift her second US Open trophy in three years.

She had been carrying a hamstring injury since the Western & Southern Open, played in New York ahead of the US slam.

Following the win she sounded uncertain about whether she would attend the French slam, which was originally set to run from May 25 to June 7 but was rescheduled to Sept. 27 to Oct. 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World number one and reigning French Open Ash Barty will also skip the event, she said earlier this month.