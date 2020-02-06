Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyNational Correspondents

Rehabilitation of road Kriva Palanka-Deve Bair border crossing begins

Funds in the amount of EUR 12,5 million will be used for the rehabilitation of 13km-long road section from Kriva Palanka to the Deve Bair border crossing with Bulgaria, part of Pan-European Corridor VIII.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 February 2020 14:55

