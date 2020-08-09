Registration deadline for travel agencies wishing to accept tourism vouchers expires Monday

Skopje, 9 August 2020 (MIA) – Licenced travel agencies that want to become authorized to accept tourism vouchers have until Monday (August 10) to register at the “Doma si e doma” (Home is home) platform.

This will allow citizens who have been allocated tourism vouchers to book hotels stays, as well as other services provided by travel agencies.

Travel agencies wishing to register at the platform need to attach a valid work licence issued by the Economy Ministry.

Besides accommodation, travel agencies can offer voucher holders other services, such as transportation, excursions, etc. However, they must sign contracts with holiday facilities and keep a record of voucher users.

To get paid for vouchers they accept, travel agencies have to send a receipt to the Ministry of Economy.

Over 8,400 citizens have used their domestic tourism vouchers in the 20 days since the measure was launched, the Economy Ministry said on August 5. Vouchers will be valid until December 15, 2020.

Low-income employed citizens are eligible to receive tourism vouchers.