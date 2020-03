Strumica, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – The facilities of regional TV station “VIS” in Strumica burned down early on Wednesday. A textile plant and a multipurpose center were also caught in the fire, MIA reports from Strumica.

Three fire fighters who took part in the fire extinguishing operations have been lightly injured.

VIS TV has said they would continue to broadcast its content at its website, Facebook and YouTube channels.