Regional cooperation successful in fight against coronavirus: Spasovski tells FTV BiH

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski was guest in talk show on Radio-Television of the Federation (FTV) of Bosnia and Herzegovina focused on the situation and coping with the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 in the countries in the region.

He referred to situation in our country and pointed out that the strategy for responding to the COVID-19 threat resulted in more recovered than newly infected people. This is due to the discipline of the citizens, who accepted the measures as necessary, then the amazing commitment of the healthcare workers, police and army members who in this period are up to the task to implement the measures.

The TV talk show also featured Montenegro’s PM Dusko Marovikj, Serbian Deputy PM and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljaikj and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Security Fahrudin Radonikj, who discussed economic measures that countries in the region are taking to mitigate the consequences of coronavirus on the economy.

Spasovski said after imposing the health protective measures against the coronavirus, the government adopted economic measures to deal with the consequences on the economy, government’s press service said.

“The first set of measures was related to a direct financial support to 254 companies and 2,853 employees in the micro, small and medium-sized companies. Together with the third set of measure, just over EUR 10 million have been provided for these measures. The implementation of the second set of economic measures is underway, which mainly envisages direct assistance of MKD 14,500 per month for each employee, for April and May, for all companies affected by the crisis. Apart from keeping the current salaries of the employees, this measure is also intended to keeping the jobs,” Spasovski said.

Spasovski also referred to the importance of regional cooperation in resolving the urgent issues of health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, especially in organization of humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe return of citizens to the North Macedonia from high-risk countries whereat the regional cooperation was successful.

In regard to the migrant crisis, Spasovski said that North Macedonia allowed the migrants to enter on its territory and would pursue a policy of zero tolerance for possible attempts by migrants to cross the border.

“In regard to the migrant crisis, North Macedonia has built its policy on two bases – one is European policy in dealing with migrants, and the other is regional cooperation. If all countries together do not share common views and decisions and do not cooperate then they cannot handle new migrant wave,” Spasovski said.