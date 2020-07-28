Red Cross volunteers to launch heat wave management activities

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – Red Cross volunteers in cooperation with Skopje city authorities are set to launch on Wednesday field activities in preparation for the upcoming heat wave.

Red Cross teams, made up of volunteers from the disaster response unit, will partoll the city center and major bus stops, distributing water bottles to citizens, the organization said in a press release Tuesday.

12 volunteers grouped in four teams will take part in field activities July 29-31 between 10:00 and 16:00, handing citizens 800 water bottles per day.

“The disaster response unit’s preventive field activities aim to protect public health, in line with COVID-19 protective measures,” the press release read.