Red Cross raises EUR 310.000 for victims of quake-hit Albania

A fundraiser for victims of Albania earthquake raised  EUR 310.000 (Mden 16.600.437), Secretary General of the Red Cross of North Macedonia, Sait Saiti, told a press conference on Wednesday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 15 January 2020 16:08
