Red Cross organizes photo exhibition to mark 57th anniversary of Skopje earthquake

Skopje, 24 July 2020 (MIA) – The Red Cross of the City of Skopje is organizing Friday an open-air photo exhibition to mark 57th anniversary of the devastating 1963 Skopje earthquake.

The display titled “Life-saving healthcare for people on the move in the Balkans” includes photos taken by the award-winning photographer Victor Lacken, taken for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Exhibition is to take place in Skopje downtown between 10.30 am to 1 pm.

The photos were taken in migrant centres in the Balkans in July and August 2019 thanks to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the photographer Victor Lacken who documented the challenges faced by refugees and migrants who need to access health care on their long and difficult journeys.

“National Red Cross societies in North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina help people on the move, providing medical care in transit centers, and even along the road. They also help migrants and refugees to have better access to national health systems. The photos taken in the country elicited strong reactions from the visitors of the exhibition at the IFRC headquarters in Geneva, showing the real humanitarian response of the Red Cross teams in providing health care and medical assistance,” Red Cross of the City of Skopje said in a press release.

The Red Cross of the City of Skopje is organizing a traditional blood drive to mark 57 years since 1963 Skopje earthquake that will take place on Saturday in house of humanitarian activities “Dare Dzambaz.”

Moreover, the Red Cross will present certificates of appreciation to companies and individuals that have provided humanitarian assistance to vulnerable groups of population during the COVID-19 pandemic.