Red Cross establishes mobile teams, helplines amid coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – The Red Cross has been taking measures to protect the population and support vulnerable categories during the coronavirus outbreak in North Macedonia.

Mobile teams have been established in 15 cities throughout the county to assist old and sick citizens, single parents, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable categories with everyday activities, such as groceries and medicine runs, etc.

Teams are made up of people who have been trained in disaster management and providing first aid. Their services are free of charge and citizens only have to pay for products they have ordered.

The Red Cross aims with these efforts to offer support to vulnerable categories, make sure they stay indoor and lower their risk of getting infected with the coronavirus.

It also delivers care packages to the homeless and makes efforts to raise awareness by distributing coronavirus preventive measures posters.

The organization is grateful for people’s trust and support, as well as for their interest to participate in activities even in a state of emergency.

Citizens can contact local Red Cross units via the phone numbers below.

Psychosocial support helplines operate in the seven cities below.