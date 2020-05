Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche thanked Tuesday via a Facebook post recovered COVID-19 patients who have donated blood plasma to be used as therapy to treat other COVID-19 patients.

“I call on all people who can donate blood plasma to do so and save lives. Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma through the Institute for Transfusion Medicine,” read Filipche’s post.