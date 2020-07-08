Recommendation for PCR tests based on epidemiological data: health minister

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – The Government will shortly discuss the proposal by the Commission for Infectious Diseases that all nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro present a valid PCR test from the past 72 hours when entering the country as of tomorrow, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

“This decision is based solely on the epidemiological data that have been collected in recent days, which showed the situation in these countries, which we consider to be much worse than ours at this time,” Minister Filipche told reporters.

According to him, this measure is valid only for citizens of these countries. If transiting, they can cross the border without presenting a PCR test.