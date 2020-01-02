0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Realization of capital investments in 2019 budget at 78 percent: FinMin

The realization of capital investments in the 2019 budget stands at 78 percent in respect to projections, said Finance Minister Nina Angelovska on Thursday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 January 2020 17:19
