Real Madrid keep pressure on Barca with win over Eibar

Real Madrid kept the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona with an impressive 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday, cutting the gap back to two points.

Title-holders Barcelona thrashed Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday to extend their lead but Madrid responded with a sparkling showing at their Alfredo di Stefano training ground stadium.

With matches likely to take place behind closed doors for the rest of the season because of the coronavirus health crisis, Madrid decided to play their home games at their training ground.

Toni Kroos opened the scoring with a brilliant flighted effort from distance in the fourth minute and the second-place side never looked back.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos started and finished the move for the second, helped by good interplay by Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

The latter was also involved in the third goal, after his driven shot was parried and half cleared, Marcelo thrashed the ball into the bottom corner.

The black Brazilian left back took a knee and raised his first after scoring, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the globe.

Thibaut Courtois denied Fabian Orellana early in the second half and later tipped over a vicious effort from Edu Exposito, while Sergi Enrich headed against the crossbar.

Eibar got the goal their pressure merited when Exposito’s effort deflected in against Pedro Bigas, leaving Courtois floundering.

Ramos and Hazard, who made his comeback from an ankle injury, were spotted icing their legs to treat minor knocks, while Zinedine Zidane, who coached his 200th game at the club, said Dani Carvajal also had a problem.

“Carvajal twisted his ankle and Sergio Ramos was not 100 per cent,” Zidane told reporters.

“We knew [Hazard] wasn’t fit enough to play the whole game but he played for an hour. He took a knock and it was scary, but that’s football.

“At half-time he said he was fine and he was happy he wasn’t afraid despite taking the blow.”

Earlier Atletico Madrid continued their troubled season with a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s side are fifth, level on points with Getafe, after Diego Costa cancelled out Iker Muniain’s opener for Bilbao in the first half.

Atletico have not been at their best this season, especially on the road, and the three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic has not changed that as they bid to secure a Champions League qualifying spot for next season.

Muniain, who had been the game’s best player, finished cleverly from Yuri Berchiche’s cut-back to break the deadlock in the 37th minute.

However a minute later Atletico levelled, with Costa slotting home after exploiting a gap in the centre of Athletic’s defence.

Former Chelsea striker Costa dedicated his goal to Virginia Torrecilla, a player on Atletico’s women’s team who recently had a brain tumour successfully operated on, by holding up her number 14 shirt.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon made a good save to deny Santiago Arias with 10 minutes remaining in the behind closed doors clash at San Mames.

The draw leaves Atletico with just two victories away from home in their last 15 games in all competitions, and this was their 13th draw of the league season.

“Arias’s chance was the clearest. He could have allow us to take the victory in a stadium where you always have to work hard to win,” said Simeone.

“We couldn’t get the win, now we have to keep working and each game left is a final.”

Fourth place Real Sociedad came from behind to draw 1-1 at Osasuna, with Mikel Oyarzabal’s second-half strike cancelling out Adrian’s opener from the penalty spot.