Real Madrid and Barcelona crash out of Copa del Rey

Barcelona, 7 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Real Sociedad stunned Real Madrid with a thrilling 4-3 win to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday, while Athletic Bilbao edged record 30-time champions Barcelona 1-0.

The two Basque sides join Granada and second-tier Mirandes in Friday’s semi-final draw, with all of Spain’s biggest sides eliminated from the revamped tournament.

Martin Odegaard, on loan from Madrid, and Alexander Isak were the architects of Madrid’s demise at the Santiago Bernabeu, inflicting their first home defeat of the season in any competition.

Norwegian prodigy Odegaard broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a low drive that Alphonse Areola should have kept out, while Sergio Ramos headed against the bar at the other end.

However, Isak, who had a goal ruled out, struck twice in two minutes after the break and set up the fourth for Mikel Merino, after Marcelo pulled one back for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior headed home for Madrid, but the goal was disallowed, with the Brazilian crossing for his compatriot Rodrygo Goes to convert Madrid’s second shortly after in a wild ending to the clash.

Nacho headed home in stoppage time and Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was sent off for cynically fouling Vinicius but Madrid could not find an equalizer in the remaining three minutes.

“We tried but in the end we reacted too late, but we have to react like this, fighting,” said Madrid defender Marcelo.

“The first part was difficult, we had the ball but didn’t score. In the second half, we gave everything but we couldn’t do it. It’s a pity but we still have two competitions to play for.

“We let in four goals at home and to overturn that is very difficult. We always have to win and when we don’t, it’s hard.”

It is the first time Madrid have let in four goals in a game under Zinedine Zidane, with their recent defensive solidity disappearing completely.

Marcelo started at left-back in place of Ferland Mendy, which did not help Madrid defensively, even if he was his typically exuberant self going forward.

Odegaard ran the game in the first half but it was Swedish forward Isak who put Madrid to the sword with goals in the 54th and 56th minutes, before crossing for Merino to tap home in the 69th.

Madrid fought back in the dramatic final stages but it was too little, too late.

Barcelona fell victim to the new one-legged set-up, with no second leg at Camp Nou to turn things around when Inaki Williams angled home a fine header in the 93rd minute.

The Catalans impressed in the first half, with their best spell under new coach Quique Setien, but Athletic fought their way into the game after the break.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who had already been booked for diving, was pushed in the box but not awarded a penalty.

Lionel Messi missed two big chances, in the week he rowed with the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal, with Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon denying him well, while he also made a fine save from substitute Antoine Griezmann.

With the game heading to extra-time, Williams directed a perfect header beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen to ignite San Mames and dump Barcelona out.

“I hope that we can reach the dream we desire,” said Williams.

“Sometimes you have to have faith and heart. This cup has thrown up some surprising results, it was complicated but we made it through.”