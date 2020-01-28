BalkansBalkans.Portal

RCC’s Bregu: Western Balkans working age population declined by more than 400.000 in past 5 years

More than 700 000 jobs have been added to the workforce during the past seven years and unemployment has moved for almost a quarter (23%) to around 16%, across the region. Not everybody benefited from these economic and labour market improvements during the last decade, said Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), at the launching of the second phase of RCC’s Employment and Social Affairs Platform Project (ESAP 2), in Sarajevo on Tuesday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 28 January 2020 17:09
