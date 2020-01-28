RCC’s Bregu: Western Balkans working age population declined by more than 400.000 in past 5 years

Поврзани вести
Merkel: Agreement for start of talks with North Macedonia, Albania by March
27 January 2020 15:42
Slovenian prime minister resigns, calls for snap elections
27 January 2020 14:01
At least 38 dead in Turkey as quake rescue efforts continue
27 January 2020 9:22
At least 35 dead in Turkey as quake rescue efforts continue
26 January 2020 11:32
Earthquake in Turkey claims 21 lives, more than 1,000 injured
25 January 2020 10:46
US steps up pressure on Kosovo and Serbia to normalize ties
23 January 2020 15:32
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
High time to take a step forward, Dimitrov tells Davos panel21 January 2020 14:44
-