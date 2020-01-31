RCC’s Bregu meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi in Brussels

Brussels, 31 January 2020 (MIA) – 2020 is a critical year for the region and mutual relations between the EU and the Western Balkans but also for unhindered economic growth, said Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) at a meeting with Olivér Várhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

“RCC remains a reliable partner of the EU in the region but also a reliable partner of the region in the EU. We all have high hopes and expectations of new, positive developments during the Croatian Presidency of the EU and the upcoming Summit in March. This process is all about working together, on clearly set agendas towards the common goal – stronger and completed Europe,” Bregu pointed out.

Commissioner Várhelyi stressed importance of regional cooperation in the Western Balkans in accelerating economic development and EU integration.

During her official visit to Brussels, Secretary General Bregu also met with Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, Youth and Sport, discussing the upcoming RCC’s Youth Lab Project that is being financed by the EU, and the models of enhancing women in STEM, a project that the RCC’s is pursuing together with the UNDP. .

In addition, the RCC Secretary General with her team, attended the regular meeting of the Working Party on the Western Balkans Region (COWEB) held in Brussels on Friday, discussing the EU relations with the Western Balkans region.