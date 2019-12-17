RCC’s Bregu: Air pollution kills nearly 5,000 people a year in WB

Sarajevo, 17 December 2019 (MIA) – On average, people living in the Western Balkans lose up to 1.3 years of life to air pollution, Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), has stated.

“Air pollution is also directly responsible for up to one in five premature deaths in 19 Western Balkan cities. The total number of premature deaths directly attributable to air pollution in the cities is nearly 5.000 a year,” she said in an op-ed, published online in the European Western Balkans.

Our latest Balkan Barometer, Bregu said, shows that 84% of the citizens of the region perceive climate change as a problem. 9 out of 10 people feel that pollution is a problem in their community.

“Yet, 32% of people do not see themselves willing or able to actively pursue the more environmentally friendly choices in their consumption. The number of businesses that have undertaken some measures to reduce harmful impact on environment has also declined by 13% compared to 2017, and is now at 64%.”

The RCC chief said that recently Sarajevo, Belgrade and Skopje have been in the top ten list of most polluted cities in the world. “Last year there were six Western Balkan cities among the top 10 most polluted, and this winter is not over yet,” she concluded, saying the time for action was now through regional cooperation in tackling pollution.