Rare Disease Day 2020: Budget more than doubled, six new drugs added for patients

Over the past two and a half years, significant improvements have been made for people with rare diseases, while the budget for this group of patients has more than doubled, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Rare Disease Day 2020. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 29 February 2020 14:34
