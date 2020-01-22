0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Radman: Negotiations with North Macedonia, Albania important for EU’s credibility

Croatia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman addressing MEPs reiterated that the Western Balkans remains top priority for Croatia’s EU Presidency and in this context the opening of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania have a particular importance for EU’s credibility.

Photo of Тања Милевска, Брисел Тања Милевска, Брисел 22 January 2020 12:05

