Radev: Support to North Macedonia’s European integration cannot be detrimental to Bulgaria’s history and language

Sofia, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – Support to the European integration of North Macedonia cannot be detrimental to the Bulgarian history and language, said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev after a meeting with leadership of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) on Friday.

The President’s Office said the meeting focused on BAS book “On the Official Language of Republic of North Macedonia”, with Radev commending “the contribution of Bulgaria’s academic community in the protection of the Bulgarian language and the historic truth.”

“The book studies the language used in our southwestern neighbor on purely scientific not political grounds, not referring to the issue of national self-determination of the citizens of North Macedonia, because this is a deeply personal act of every person,” said BAN vice-president Vasil Nikolov.

BAN representatives said “scientific norms categorically define the official language in North Macedonia as a written regional norm of the Bulgarian language.”

According to them, “claims about the eternal continuity of the Macedonian language go against the facts that are well-known and the political decision adopted in August 1944 in the Prohor Pchinski monastery, as well as the motives for the language’s creation”.

“It is unacceptable to see attempts for appropriation and falsification of medieval Bulgarian monuments or the works of Bulgarian renaissance men – Miladinov brothers, Kuzman Shapkarev, Grigor Prlichev etc – who wrote in Bulgarian language and identified themselves as Bulgarians. Considering the lingual proximity of the citizens of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, scientists have urged that the bilateral cultural and media exchange is not subject to translation, while works by Bulgarian authors from Macedonia to be published in their authentic form, without any editing, in North Macedonia,”adds the press release.