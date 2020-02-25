ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Rade Šerbedžija to play Skopje’s Philharmonic

Croatian actor, singer and poet Rade Šerbedžija will perform Tuesday evening at Skopje's Philharmonic with Zapadni Kolodvor from Zagreb as his backing band.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 25 February 2020 15:26
