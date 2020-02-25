Rade Šerbedžija to play Skopje’s Philharmonic

Поврзани вести
Aleksandar Matovski aka Cako: Proving the impossible possible
25 February 2020 10:35
Improv group puts on performance at Youth Cultural Center
24 February 2020 10:46
Skopje hosts discussion on Persian literature in Iranian art and film
22 February 2020 14:44
‘Macbeth’ opera: Gjinovska-Ilkova and Trajanov in leads
21 February 2020 14:06
Orthodox nun Ana to hold lecture on Byzantine icons in Russian fresco painting
21 February 2020 10:50
Mother languages connect people and need to be protected
20 February 2020 16:42
Провери го и оваClose
-
FM Dimitrov attends working breakfast with EU resident ambassadors25 February 2020 16:48
-
People cannot vote in April election without valid IDs, says Derkoski25 February 2020 16:36
-
Health Minister Filipche gives statement25 February 2020 16:31