‘Racket’ defendant, defence deliver closing arguments

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – You’re looking at the future leader of this country, because I’ve been held in detention for eleven months as part of political persecution, defendant Bojan Jovanovski, aka Boki 13, said in his closing argument at the so called ‘Racket’ trial.

He said he regretted for prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska not being in attendance at Monday’s trial to see him talking ‘dressed in white, just like Tito.’

Jovanovski called her closing arguments ‘movie quotes’ lacking strong evidence.

The showman-turned-businessman claimed Zoran Milevski was released ahead of elections, because he was ‘agent provocateur’.

Milevski, who is a businessman, pleaded guilty to the extortion charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. Recently, he was released from home detention.

“And here you are, prosecuting two innocent people,” Jovanovski told the court.

He said he had reservations about the legal and political system.

“This is a fake ‘Louis Vuitton’ charge, based solely on Jordan Kamchev’s statement. Kamchev may have given million euros, he may have given more, but not to Bojan Jovanovski. Perhaps, this is why you didn’t allow my phone to be analyzed by forensics,” Jovanovski claimed.

Today’s trial in the ‘Racket’ case started with Jovanovski’s lawyer giving a closing argument.

“We saw all kinds of things involving this case, however, the prosecution failed to present evidence for the charges filed against the defendant, Bojan Jovanovski,” Sashko Dukovski said.

According to him, the whole process was reduced to the prosecution selecting evidence, not allowing the defence to look into witness statements, having incomplete forensic analyses and having only an alleged claim of the plaintiff, who reported the case.

Jovanovski, who owned 1TV, and former special prosecutor Katica Janeva are charged with extorting money from the businessman, Orce Kamchev, who is indicted in the ‘Empire’ case, to be released from detention in return.