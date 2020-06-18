‘Racket’ case: Jovanovski and Janeva found guilty, sentenced to prison

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – The court in Skopje on Thursday sentenced Bojan Jovanovski aka Boki 13, the first defendant in the so called ‘Racket’ case, to nine years in prison, while the second defendant, former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Skopje Criminal Court found Jovanovski guilty of taking bribes and money laundering and Janeva was found guilty for abuse of office.

Delivering the guilty verdict, judge Vaska Nikolovska Masevska said the court when deliberating the sentences for the charges had taken into consideration several factors – both aggravating and mitigating – such as marital status and reputation of the defendants.

The judge delivered the verdict at the grand hall of the Supreme Court with only the showman-turned-businessman Jovanovski in attendance. Not being present in the courtroom, Janeva heard the guilty verdict in home detention.

The six-month trial heard an array of material and verbal evidence. Businessman Orce Kamchev, his wife Ana, accountants employed in Kamchev’s companies, journalists from 1TV – formerly owned by Jovanovski, prosecutors of the now defunct Special Public Prosecution, including Lile Stefanova, Elizabeta Josifovska, Burim Rustemi and Fatime Fetai, were called to testify.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption in the indictment said Jovanovski had influenced Janeva in order to issue mitigating measures against Kamchev, who was accused by the SPO in its case codenamed ‘Empire’.

Delivering their closing arguments, Jovanovski and Janeva pleaded not guilty and said they hadn’t committed the crime they were charged with.

According to them, the prosecution had failed to present evidence for the charges filed against them. Jovanovski said the whole process was a political persecution, while Janeva called it a slander.

The Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption filed indictment against Bojan Jovanovski, Katica Janeva and Zoran Milevski-Kicheec in October 2019. The trial began in November.

During the first hearing in the ‘Racket’ case, the third defendant Zoran Milevski-Kicheec pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years in jail.