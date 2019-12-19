Queen Elizabeth presents Johnson’s plans for post-Brexit Britain

London, 19 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday presented Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to deliver Brexit and “make the most of the opportunities that this brings.”

The queen opened a new session of parliament following Johnson’s victory in last week’s snap election.

Leaving the European Union on January 31 remains the government’s top priority, the 93-year-old monarch said in her 68th Queen’s Speech outlining Johnson’s legislative agenda.

The government wants to negotiate bilateral trade deals with “leading global economies” after Brexit, the queen said at the state opening of parliament.

“My government will embark on an ambitious programme of domestic reform that delivers on the people’s priorities,” she said.

“For the first time, the National Health Service’s multi-year funding settlement, agreed earlier this year, will be enshrined in law.”

The Queen’s Speech cements a commitment to an extra 33.9 billion pounds (44.4 billion dollars) annually by 2024 for the National Health Service, Downing Street said earlier.

Johnson wants to develop a “modern, fair, points-based immigration system [that] will welcome skilled workers from across the world to contribute to the United Kingdom’s economy, communities and public services,” the queen said.

Johnson is scheduled to elaborate on his plans in a speech to the Commons, parliament’s elected main house, later Thursday.

He is expected to insist that Britain must negotiate new trade and other relations with the EU by the end of next year.

Ahead of the snap election, in which the Conservatives won an 80-seat majority in the Commons, Johnson promised to cut taxes while funding improvements to health, education, police and rail services.

The deal he negotiated with Brussels was “oven-ready… to get Brexit done,” he said in his election campaign.

Johnson has also pledged to negotiate liberal post-Brexit trade deals with the United States and other non-EU nations, and impose tougher sentences on convicted terrorists and other violent criminals.

His government has vowed to launch “the biggest review of [Britain’s] defence, security and foreign policy since the end of the Cold War.”

A vote on a bill paving the way for Brexit is expected on Friday.