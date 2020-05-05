Quarantine awaits Ronaldo after return to Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Turin from Madeira and wil go into home quarantine before rejoining his Juventus team-mates, who were due back at work on Tuesday after two months of coronavirus lockdown.

The star striker landed in his jet with his family at the Caselle airport on Monday night, according to local media, and began a two-week period of isolation, as mandated for people who enter Italy.

He left for his native Portuguese island when the Serie A season was suspended on March 9 to assist his mother, who has since recovered from a stroke.

The forward often documented on social media his training at home and at the training ground of Nacional, the club of his native town Funchal where he played in the youth team.