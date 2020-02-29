Qatar reports first coronavirus case

Qatar has reported its first case of the new coronavirus, becoming the latest Gulf country to record an infection of the potentially fatal disease.

The affected person is a 36-year-old Qatari man who has recently returned from Iran, the official Qatari news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry.

The report comes amid growing fears of the virus in the Middle East.

Other Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, have already confirmed coronavirus cases, mostly in people who have returned from Iran.

Iran has experienced one of the worst outbreaks amid the spread of the coronavirus, which began in China in December and has now infected people in nearly 60 countries.