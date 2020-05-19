Qatar COVID-19 donation arrives at Skopje airport

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – A donation from the State of Qatar to help North Macedonia’s COVID-19 efforts arrived at the Skopje airport on Tuesday.

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who is also the National Coordinator for Foreign Aid, and Hamad Jasim Al-Mahmood, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Skopje, welcomed the donation.

Osmani thanked Al-Mahmood for the donation on behalf of the Government and the people of North Macedonia, said the Secretariat for European Affairs.

“The donation includes over eight tonnes of protective equipment – nearly 500,000 surgical masks, about 90,000 medical masks, over 70,000 N95 masks, tens of thousand protective goggles, protective helmets, suits and gloves,” said Osmani.

According to him, the equipment will seriously enhance the health system capacities.

“These donations also ensure savings in the budget, which is important when coping with the economic effects of the pandemic,” added Osmani.

Al-Mahmood said the donation has been secured through the Qatar Fund for Development as support for the Government of North Macedonia in the fight against COVID-19.

“North Macedonia can always count on the assistance and support from the State of Qatar,” said Al-Mahmood and expressed hope that the pandemic will soon be over.