Putin wants Russia’s parliament to be able to appoint prime minister

Russia’s parliament would get the authority to appoint key officials—including the prime minister—under a constitutional referendum proposed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Appointing the prime minister is currently the president’s job.

Putin also suggested that future presidents be allowed to serve only two terms, instead of two “consecutive” terms, as the constitution currently states.

It was unclear when the referendum would be held.

The comments, made during his annual state of the nation speech, prompted media speculation that Putin is eyeing a return to the premiership after his current, fourth term as president ends four years from now.

Putin, aged 67, has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades. He is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.