Putin spokesperson: Navalny poisoning allegations are ’empty noise’

Allegations of Kremlin involvement in the possible poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalny are “empty noise,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson on Tuesday.

“These allegations cannot be true and are what I would describe as empty noise. We are not going to take them seriously,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Peskov said it was premature to allege that Navalny had been poisoned, because a specific toxic substance that could have caused the dissident’s condition had not been detected.

Berlin’s Charite hospital, which has been treating Navalny in a near-fatal coma since he was evacuated from a Siberian hospital on Saturday, claims Navalny was poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, which prevents the normal breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.

Peskov said the Russian doctors who had initially treated Navalny found out about the patient’s low cholinesterase level within the first hours and used the drug atropine for treatment.

Charite hospital said it was using that same drug, which it described as an “antidote” for the alleged poisoning. It did not attribute blame with the allegation.

Peskov‘s comments echoed that of a senior Russian health official, who said earlier on Tuesday that Germany did not appear to have enough evidence to claim that Navalny had been poisoned.

The head of Moscow’s Bureau of Forensic Medicine, Sergei Shigeyev, said it was “premature” to come to that conclusion without identifying a specific poison, according to comments carried by TASS.

“Cholinesterase activity varies significantly among different people, particularly due to certain chronic diseases,” Shigeyev said.

“Currently we can only talk about the fact that the patient was found to have a decrease in cholinesterase activity. That is what the conclusion about poisoning with a cholinesterase inhibitor is based upon. That conclusion is premature,” he said.

Navalny, 44, has been one of the fiercest domestic opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the past decade, having organized several series of protests against the long-time Russian leader, whom he accuses of perpetuating widespread corruption.

Navalny became ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk en route to his home city, Moscow, on Thursday. The airliner made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk for Navalny to be hospitalized.

Navalny had been in Tomsk to support opposition candidates in local elections. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, has said it appeared that Navalny was poisoned with tea he drank at the Tomsk airport.

The Omsk hospital concluded that Navalny probably fell into the coma because of low blood sugar levels. Russia has not opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

The European Union called on Monday for an “independent and transparent investigation on the poisoning of Mr Navalny without delay.”

“The European Union strongly condemns what seems to be an attempt on Mr Navalny’s life,” it said in a statement.

“The Russian people, as well as the international community, are demanding the facts behind Mr Navalny’s poisoning,” the EU said. “Those responsible must be held to account.”