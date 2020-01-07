Putin makes surprise Christmas trip to Damascus to visit al-Assad

Damascus, 7 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Damascus on a surprise visit on Tuesday, the Syrian presidency said, in the first such visit to the Syrian capital.

Putin met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Russian forces base in Damascus, the presidency said in a statement. He watched a military parade by the Russian forces, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Russia is major ally of al-Assad. Tuesday is the Russian Orthodox Christmas Day.

The Russian president had paid a visit to the Russian military base of Hmeimim, in the coastal city of Latakia, in 2017.