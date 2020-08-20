Putin critic Navalny comatose in hospital after suspected poisoning

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, arguably the fiercest domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a coma at a Siberian hospital after a suspected poisoning, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

“We believe that Alexei was poisoned with something that was mixed into his tea,” spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in a statement on Twitter. “He is in a coma in serious condition.”

Navalny, who has led several series of protests against Putin’s administration, which he accuses of widespread corruption, was on a plane from the Siberian city of Tomsk en route to Moscow when he began to feel sick, according to Yarmysh.

The plane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk. Navalny, 44, is on assisted breathing via a ventilator in an intensive care unit, according to his spokesperson and a senior medical official.

“Doctors are not only doing everything possible, but they are really working to save his life,” deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko said in televised comments to reporters.

Kalinichenko declined to speculate about a possible cause of Navalny‘s ailment, saying that tests were being conducted to determine a diagnosis.

“This is probably the most I can tell you,” Kalinichenko said, according to a video broadcast by the TV Rain news channel, whose coverage is often supportive of Russia’s political opposition.

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, expressed concern for Navalny, according to a statement on Twitter.

“Worried to hear about Alexei Navalny‘s suspected poisoning,” Borrell said. “If confirmed, those responsible must be held to account. Wishing him a swift and full recovery.”

Last year Navalny claimed to have been poisoned while detained for organizing a protest movement that had gained traction in major cities throughout the country, particularly in the capital Moscow.

Navalny was detained at that time along with more than 1,000 people amid an opposition protest in central Moscow. A day later he was hospitalized, complaining of eye pain and changes to his skin.

“A year ago, when Alexei was in jail, he was poisoned. It’s obvious they have done the same thing now,” Yarmysh said.

Yarmysh said that tea was the only drink that Navalny had consumed.

“I am sure he was poisoned on purpose,” Yarmysh told the radio station Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow), saying that Navalny had drunk the tea at the airport before the flight.

A photo of Navalny drinking from a hot beverage cup at an airport cafe quickly circulated on social networks.

The Instagram user who had initially posted the photo, Pavel Lebedev, said he was on the flight with Navalny. Lebedev posted a video of a man, purportedly Navalny, wailing in pain while on board the aircraft.

State news agency TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying that authorities were currently not considering the incident a malicious poisoning.

“It is not ruled out that he drank or took something yesterday himself,” the unidentified source was quoted as saying.

Navalny‘s spokesperson said that when Navalny was brought to the hospital, doctors initially suspected that he had been poisoned with a strong hallucinogen, probably placed in the tea.

“Doctors are saying that the toxin was quickly absorbed through the hot liquid,” Yarmysh said in a statement.

Vyacheslav Gimadi, a lawyer who has closely worked with Navalny to expose alleged corruption among senior officials, said in a statement: “I have no doubt that Navalny was poisoned because of his political position and activities.”

There have been repeated cases of suspected poison attacks in Russian politics in recent years.

In March 2018, former Russian spy turned double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found nearly fatally poisoned with a nerve agent near their home in Salisbury, England.

British authorities have alleged that the Russian state was responsible for that incident. Britain and numerous allies expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in retaliation, with Russia responding with tit-for-tat expulsions.

In September 2018, Russian opposition activist Pyotr Verzilov, a key figure in the Pussy Riot group, was hospitalized for a suspected overdose of an anticholinergic drug. He believes he was poisoned.

The incident occurred about a month after he had served a brief jail sentence for running onto the pitch in an anti-government protest during the 2018 football World Cup’s final match in Moscow.

In 2006, a former Russian secret service agent and outspoken critic of the Russian government, Alexander Litvinenko, died after drinking tea laced with the radioactive toxin polonium-210 during a meeting in a hotel in London, according to British authorities.