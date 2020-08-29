Put interests of the citizens and the state first, Zaev tells candidates for ministers

Skopje, 29 August 2020 (MIA) – In his speech during Saturday’s session in the parliament for the election of the new government, Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev said he expected candidates for ministers to be responsible and to put interests of the citizens and the state first.

“I expect to work committedly and to fully integrate and lead processes that bring transformation for the better and to never forget that each of you is accountable to the citizens and before the law. There is no tolerance for violating laws or ethical norms regardless of the function you carry out,” Zaev said.

“If anyone breaks the law, she/he will be held accountable. If the ethical norms are violated, I expect handing in resignation or there will be dismissals,” Zaev noted, adding that this applies to all directors and managers, but also to the entire public administration.

Seeking support from lawmakers for the new government, he said that the nominated candidates for future ministers are responsible and respectable persons, experienced in their fields, motivated to work dedicatedly in achieving the set goals.

“I expect the same responsibility and commitment from the future cooperation with the parliament in order to continue on the right path. During your term, as lawmakers, you should be guided solely by the interests of the citizens, because you have the privilege to be their representatives,” Zaev underlined.