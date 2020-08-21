Puppet show “Hansel and Gretel” at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – Skopje-based theatre for children and youth is to perform puppet show “Hansel and Gretel” based on the German fairy tale first collected by the Brothers Grimm and directed by Davor Dragojevic Friday evening at Dolni Saraj stage within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Hansel and Gretel are the most famous brother and sister in the literature for children. The Brothers Grimm have given them “eternal” life as generations and generations have told the story about the true love between siblings, their kindness and wish for a happy family.

Gretel is kind, a little timid, Hansel is curious and brave, but as they face the evil witch who has cast a spell on their father the reality and fantasy intertwine. The most important message of this story is that even in the hardest of times you should still have faith.

Can a story like this survive in today’s world when the children are given a variety of content? Can it fight the new technologies, the computer games and the 3D animation? It certainly can- and it is the power of theatre that will keep it alive.

The roles in the theatre play include Katarina Ilievska Siljanovska, Marija Gjorgjijovska, Dragan Dovlev, Ana Levajkovic Boshkov and Angela Dimitrova. Darko Kovachovski and Nadja Vasileva adapted the story, Nadja Vasileva is set designer and costume designer while Ljupcho Mirkovski composed the music.