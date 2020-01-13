Puigdemont takes up seat in EU Parliament seat after legal win

Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont and his former cabinet member Antoni Comin took up their seats in the European Parliament on Monday in the French city of Strasbourg following a lengthy legal battle.

Puigdemont fled Spain after authorities cracked down on an outlawed Oct. 2017 referendum on Catalan independence. Both he and Comin are living in Belgium. Spanish authorities have sought to extradite them on charges of rebellion and sedition.

In May, both were elected to the EU legislature but failed to take a Spanish oath required by Madrid for them to take up their seats.

In a related case also regarding legislative oaths, the European Union’s top court ruled last month that the parliament mandate should apply nonetheless.

Then, last week, European Parliament President David Sassoli confirmed that Puigdemont and Comin could join the EU legislature a move that also grants them immunity from prosecution.

However, fellow Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras, who is serving a 13-year sentence in Spain for his role in the 2017 referendum, cannot enter parliament following a ruling by Spanish authorities, Sassoli said.

“We are not all here,” Puigdemont said upon arriving in parliament, adding that Junqueras would be there too if the European Union were “a unity of rights and freedoms.”

“We are here to remember the Catalan crisis is not an internal matter, it’s a European one,” Puigdemont added, accusing Spain of refusing to respect the rule of law.

The Catalan secessionist crisis is one of Spain‘s most intractable problems. The wealthy region has a separate language and culture and already enjoys a large degree of autonomy from Madrid. Catalans are deeply split on the issue of independence.

Puigdemont and Comin sat somber-faced during their first appearance in the parliamentary chamber, donning yellow ribbon pins on their lapels—symbolizing solidarity with the region’s independence movement—and holding up a poster with a picture of their colleague.

Junqueras’ mandate ended with effect from Jan. 3.

Parliament is currently examining whether Junqueras is entitled to six months in back pay, according to spokeswoman Delphine Colard.