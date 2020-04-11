Publications show mortality rate at 98 percent among patients on ventilators: minister

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko FIlipche said Friday publications show that the mortality rate among coronavirus patients on ventilators is about 98 percent.

Regarding the the higher mortality rate in North Macedonia compared to neighboring countries, Minister FIlipche said healthcare capacities are prepared for treatment of the most severe forms of COVID-19.

“Healthcare capacities are prepared, they are not full for now and we are prepared for treatment of the most severe forms of the disease. Mortality rate across the globe is about four percent, as is the case with our country. Publications show that the mortality rate of patients on ventilators is about 98 percent, which means this is a disease that attacks all organs,” said Filipche.