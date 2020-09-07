Public trust in the judiciary must be restored: minister

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – There is and there has to be a way to change practices and restore public trust in the judiciary in order to prove that it can be independent, says Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj.

“Hearing what people think, that not everyone is equal before the law, motivates us to change practices. We believe that the several key steps and measures included in the government’s program and the guidelines we got from the PM in the mandate letters is one way to open this process,” Marichikj told TV Sitel on Monday.

The process, according to him, involves cleansing the judiciary and looking into the origin of the assents of judges, analyzing some cases where mistakes have been made or have been neglected, and revisiting some cases lacking professionalism.

“We do not want to replace the judiciary or to combine the executive and judicial power, but we do think it is the government’s duty to seek more transparent, more responsible and more efficient judiciary,” said the Minister.

According to Marichikj, the now-defunct Special Public Prosecution has opened the process of transparency and accountability in the judiciary. However, he said, what happened there undermined the expectations of the citizens and now it is up to the whole judiciary to restore public trust.

“We have no right and we cannot negotiate any longer if laws will be respected or not. The crucial fight will be the fight for rule of law and the government won’t yield,” Minister Marichikj stressed.