Public Security Bureau director visits police checkpoints in Debar region

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Public Security Bureau (BJB) director Sasho Tasevski paid a visit Thursday to police checkpoints in the Debar area, set up after a crisis situation was declared in the region last week.

Tasevski met there with heads of organizational units who informed him that the situation in the region is stable and delivery of food products and other necessary goods is carried out in line with security protocols.

“Tasevski met with top officials from the Ohrid police department, who informed him of police activities in the region, in line with measures adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Meeting participants concluded that police units have completed all tasks arising from the government’s recommendations and are ready to fully contribute to efforts aimed at stoping the disease from spreading and protect public health,” the Interior Ministry said in a press release.