Public Revenue Office: Over 350 requests for salary subsidy in one day

Skopje, 2 May 2020 (MIA) – A total of 356 requests for financial assistance by companies to pay their workers salaries were submitted yesterday to the Public Revenue Office via the e-tax system.

Under the decree on financial support to employers for April and May salaries, which was amended by the government on Friday, the Public Revenue Office posted a form in line with the changes, making the submission of requests for the financial assistance available

“Results are evident from day one,” the Public Revenue Office says Saturday.

Employers can apply for the measure – adopted by the government to mitigate the consequences from the health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – that provides financial assistance for each employee to be paid in April and May 14,500 denars in minimum wage.

Other anti-crisis measures for the companies involve exemption from tax advance of personal income tax and profit tax.