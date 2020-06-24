Public Prosecutor’s Office sets up commission to monitor election irregularities

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of North Macedonia has set up temporary commission for monitoring election irregularities for forthcoming early parliamentary elections. It is tasked with handling possible election irregularities related to criminal acts committed during elections and voting and other criminal acts that will be committed during organisation and conduct of elections.

“The events related to the upcoming early parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 15, 2020, are of general public interest, therefore a commission has been set up to actively monitor the events, in order to protect against criminal acts or other illegal actions and undertake preventive action,” reads the press release of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Public Prosecutor of Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of North Macedonia Xhelal Bajrami is elected the chairman of the commission, while the members are public prosecutors from the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje and from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje.

Commission is tasked on a daily basis to monitor all events in the country related to the process of organizing and conducting the elections.

“For events that will be assessed that possible election irregularities are indicated, notifications will be forwarded to the appropriate Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office,” press release reads.

In addition, the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Offices will be mandated to urgently act on facts-finding procedures in accordance to the Criminal Code.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of North Macedonia calls on the public, civil society organisations, political parties, domestic and international institutions and anyone who believes that election-related crime may have been committed to report to the commission for monitoring election irregularities at the e-mail address izbori@jorm.gov.mk