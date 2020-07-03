Public Health Institute, Clinic for Infectious Disease and Gynecology Clinic get rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Friday that rapid diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 virus have been distributed in the laboratory of the Institute of Public Health, the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and the University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Skopje.

The tests are aimed at rapid detection of the virus in patients who are susceptible to COVID-19 and provide results in only 40 minutes.

Rapid diagnostic tests are already being used at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, which significantly facilitates the work of the medical staff.

Mothers-to-be will also be tested with a rapid PCR test at the University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics. The Clinic already has the necessary equipment for processing materials, the same one used to detect HPV virus.