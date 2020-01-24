Public debate

Поврзани вести
“Societas Civilis” holds press briefing
24 January 2020 14:41
Elysee Treaty anniversary observed
23 January 2020 20:58
Shekerinska holds press conference
23 January 2020 16:34
Mickoski holds press conference
23 January 2020 16:33
Osmani-Trajchevski meeting
23 January 2020 16:32
Labor market performance
23 January 2020 16:31
Провери го и оваClose
-
Till next time!24 January 2020 14:37
-
Makraduli: Country has more exports than imports of waste24 January 2020 14:19
-
Zaev: Opposition should accept PPO law, show it condemns crime24 January 2020 14:09