Public administration employees’ restart to be known next week, says Filipche

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 4 May 2020 17:00

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – The public administration employees’ restart will be known next week, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

Minister Filipche told a press conference that the Commission for Infectious Diseases will decide how to implement measures by the week-end, followed by their gradual implementation.

“The measure of wearing a protective mask, if observed, can allow for gradual restart of businesses and public administration. We should find a solution for kindergartens too. The Commission is drafting these measures and they will probably be gradually implemented as of next week,” noted Filipche.

