Psychiatric hospital doctor tests positive for coronavirus: health minister

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – A doctor at the Demir Hisar Psychiatric Hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is asymptomatic but was in contact with other hospital doctors and measures have been undertaken, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

“Psychiatrists from Skopje, Bitola and Prilep will cover the hospital patients until the self-isolation measure ends. Psychiatrists from Ohrid, Kichevo, Gostivar and Tetovo will be involved if necessary. Patients that require hospital treatment will be referred to other others in Bitola, Ohrid or Prilep, while urgent cases will be treated at the Skopje clinic,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

Thirty new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, with the total number now standing at 384.

The Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases is currently treating 64 patients, eight of whom with severe symptoms, while several are scheduled for release upon a double testing process. About a dozen patients in Debar are also scheduled for release.