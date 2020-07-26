PSG defeat St Etienne 1-0 to capture 13th Coupe de France

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday defeated St Etienne 1-0 to win a record 13th Coupe de France as competitive football returned in the country.

The Paris side, the undisputed behemoths of French football in recent years, won thanks to a goal by Neymar in the 14th.

They paid a hefty price for the record 13th title as star forward Kylian Mbappe was subbed out after an ugly challenge by St Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th, which earned him a red card.

Mbappe left the field in tears as he was replaced by Pablo Sarabia.

The 21-year-old was in crutches when he returned to the pitch to celebrate the win with his teammates.

“Great courage, Kylian! Let’s hope it’s not too bad!” PSG said in a tweet showing the limping forward.

The turbulent game had seven yellow cards dealt before the break.

It was played in front of a crowd of 5,000 at the Stade de France in Paris, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

The match was redemptive for coach Thomas Tuchel – last year the side were defeated by Stade Rennais in the final.

PSG are now fighting for two more titles. They face Olympique Lyon in the league cup final on July 31. In the Champions League, the quarter-final duel with Atalanta from Serie A is scheduled for 12 August in Lisbon.

Ligue 1 was the only one of Europe’s “big five” leagues to end its season early due to the pandemic.

The final of the Coupe de France was originally scheduled for April 25 when the country was already weeks into a strict coronavirus lockdown.