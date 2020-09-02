Protests in Bulgaria block parliament, call for government to resign

Sofia, 2 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Several thousand demonstrators blocked the parliament building in Bulgaria on Wednesday, demanding that the government resign, as lawmakers returned for the start of the latest session.

Holding Bulgaria’s white-red-and-green flag, protesters blocked the building throwing eggs, apples, tomatoes and fake 500-euro notes under the motto “Great National Uprising.”

According to officials, demonstrators also threw bottles and paving stones at police officers while attempting to break through the massive police presence. Pepper spray was allegedly used by both protesters and police officers, with 16 people taken to hospital in Sofia.

Demonstrators accuse the government of corruption and acting in favour of oligarchs. In a speech before lawmakers, President Rumen Radev demanded that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s Cabinet resign.

“We have no other way out of this loss of confidence,” he said.

The protesters, marking their 56th day of action, say that they want to remain at the parliament until the government resigns. “It is high time that [the rulers] realize that they are hated and unpopular,” activist and organizer Welislaw Minekow told the state radio station.

The next regular parliamentary elections are due in March.

Borisov made clear on Tuesday that his government plans to continue working. His party is currently collecting signatures in parliament in order to conduct a debate on its draft for a new constitution.